Cove Rangers midfielder Masson is putting team success before personal glory

Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson is happy to park his personal targets to keep the club atop League Two.

Masson reached double figures for the season with a brace in the 5-1 win over Brechin City but is more focused on the club’s points tally than his goal tally.

With both Cove and title rivals Edinburgh City winning on Saturday, there is now a 12-point gap between the top two and third-placed Cowdenbeath.

Just two points separate them at the league summit, with Edinburgh due at the Balmoral Stadium on February 15.

Masson is second in Cove’s scoring charts, behind skipper Mitch Megginson, who took himself on to 18 goals for the season with a double at Glebe Park. However, the former Aberdeen and Formartine midfielder’s priority is for Cove to remain top of the pile.

He said: “I’m not like Mitch, keeping track of every goal. I think he’s got them up on his bedroom wall!

“The goals are always a plus for me but the main thing is to keep getting three points.

“I don’t really set targets. I just go out looking to play well and do well for the team. As long as we have a good season, that’s all that matters.

“With Edinburgh winning as well, it’s good for the league that the two of us keep winning.

“We’re both waiting on each other to slip up and it’s good for the two teams to just go for it. You need to take every game as it comes and concentrate on yourselves.”

Cove have strengthened their squad with the recent additions of Tom Leighton and Josh Mulligan, while losing loanees Declan Glass, Matty Smith and Chris Antoniazzi.

They have also managed to tie down impressive full-back Harry Milne on an extended deal until 2022.

Masson is out of contract at the end of the season, as he comes to the end of his three-year deal signed when he left Formartine.

He said: “I’m not really thinking of that yet. I’m just concentrating on seeing out the league and hopefully it’s a positive one at the end of the season.

“I’ve loved it ever since I’ve come in. This is my third season and I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s boys I’ve played with since Aberdeen youths – it’s like playing with your mates.

“We’ve bonded as a group and hopefully we can get more success as a club.”

The Aberdeen side went ahead through Masson against Brechin, before Ryan McCord’s leveller. However, a glut of four goals in 20 minutes, sparked by Masson’s second, helped swell the scoreline to the 5-1 margin.

Masson added: “They started much better than us – we took a while to get going. I was really impressed with them and they probably shouldn’t be where they are.

“The boys came in at half-time and said it wasn’t good enough. We kicked on in the second half and showed how good we are. Three points is the main thing and the plus-point is the goals.”