Midfielder Jamie Redman leaves Cove Rangers by mutual consent

Midfielder Jamie Redman has left Cove Rangers by mutual consent.

The 34-year-old joined the Balmoral Stadium outfit last summer before gaffer Paul Hartley replaced John Sheran in the hotseat, and Redman went on to struggle for game time, only making seven League Two appearances for the champions last term.

Redman has previously turned out for Montrose, Peterhead, Brechin and Arbroath.

A Cove statement said: “The club would like to thank Jamie for his efforts during his time at Balmoral Stadium and wish him well for the future.”