Mitch Megginson blow for Cove Rangers after defeat to Elgin City

Mitch Megginson will be assessed this week after limping out of the warm-up prior to Cove Rangers’ 3-0 defeat to Elgin City.

Skipper and leading scorer Megginson suffered a calf problem during the pre-game build-up at Borough Briggs, with Josh Mulligan taking his place in the side.

The League 2 leaders struggled without him in the high winds, going down to goals from Kane Hester, Stephen Bronsky and Rory MacEwan.

Megginson has been a virtual ever-present for Cove this season, missing just three games in all competitions prior to the weekend and helping himself to 18 league goals.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “Mitch pulled up in the warm-up. We’ll see how it is.

“(It changes) the gameplan, you have to make a change. Hopefully it’s not too long but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

The hosts adapted to the conditions better and took an early lead through Hester, who capitalised on a slack back-pass from Scott Ross to slide under Stuart McKenzie.

They stretched their advantage on 22 minutes with a well-placed cross from Conor O’Keefe picking out Bronsky, who directed a header low into the bottom right corner.

Any chance Cove had of getting back into the game in the second half were dealt an immediate blow. Daniel MacKay’s right-wing cross hung in the air, allowing MacEwan to nip and head in the third.

Elgin stopper Thomas McHale was required to keep out efforts from Fraser Fyvie and Blair Yule, but Hartley was unhappy with how his players dealt with the conditions in the defeat.

He added: “Especially in the first half, we didn’t play the conditions the way we should have.

“With the first goal, we’re loose in the back pass and sometimes you’ve just got to put your foot through the ball and defend properly. We didn’t.

“At half-time you still think you’re in with a chance if you get a goal back but we conceded within a minute or two. It’s difficult to come back from that.

“The players kept going but the goals killed us.

“I don’t think it was a tactical game – it was a game to play the conditions. A bit like last week. You’re away from home, playing on a tricky surface against difficult opponents and it’s windy.

“We couldn’t play like we do at Cove and we said that to the players.”

Cove have a big week ahead of them now, with Edinburgh City coming to the Balmoral Stadium after reducing the lead at the top to three points.

Hartley added: “We need to get back to the way we play.

“We’ve been strong at home all season. We’ve got to show a bit of character next week after a bad defeat.”