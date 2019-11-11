Megginson hails Cove Rangers’ spirit after Stirling Albion eventually breached

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson hailed their spirit after seeing off Stirling Albion.

The Granite City side beat the Binos 1-0 at the Balmoral Stadium courtesy of the skipper’s late penalty.

The result moves Cove five points clear of Edinburgh City at the top of League Two and makes it six victories from six at home in the league.

Megginson was pleased Paul Hartley’s men kept going until the end when others may have settled for a point late on in the face of stubborn Stirling defence.

Megginson said: “It was a tough game. Stirling Albion came up and played to try to get a point, really.

“But they are a good side and probably the toughest we’ve faced at home.

“If we’d been offered a 1-0 win beforehand we would have taken it. they were unbeaten in seven games and we had to dig in deep.

“We did show spirit and we know we’re not going to beat teams two or three nil every week.

“You have to be dogged and you have to fight and that’s what we did.

“By putting the ball in the box and continuing to attack until the end you get the reward with the handball for the penalty, which I thought was the correct decision, and we got the three points as a result.”

On Cove’s impressive record at the Balmoral Stadium, Megginson added: “We’ve said since we first moved into the stadium that we wanted to make it a fortress.

“I don’t want to jinx it but it is becoming that. The pitch suits us because it allows us to play the football we want in any conditions and that’s definitely an advantage.

“Teams come and try to sit in and we’ve probably done well to limit the chances other teams are getting.

“We always think we’ll create plenty of chances because of the way we play and our style combined with our confidence is making playing at home very successful.”

Cove dominated possession in the first half, but found it difficult to carve out chances with Albion sitting deep and defending in numbers.

That changed as the interval approached with Stirling goalie Blair Currie making a flying save to tip over a header from team-mate Paul McLean which was destined for the top corner.

Declan Glass showed his trickery to work a shooting chance, but Currie got down well to parry the effort clear.

After the break Stirling striker Sean Heaver tested Cove keeper Stuart McKenzie from 25 yards and Currie thwarted Jamie Masson and Connor Scully in quick succession.

In the 67th the Binos created their clearest opening with Darryl Duffy beating the offside trap to get on to Danny Jardine’s pass, but McKenzie made a brilliant diving save to deny Duffy.

Cove continued to play on the front foot and got their reward three minutes from the end when McLean handled a Blair Yule corner and after ref Grant Irvine pointed to the spot MEGGINSON found the bottom left corner.

Cove manager Hartley said: “I thought we deserved the win over the piece. Our overall play was good.

“We were wasteful with chances, we created a lot of chances again, but sometimes we’ve got to find a way of winning and manage the game and that’s what we did.

“The one where Duffy was right through was a good opportunity and a good save by Stuart. But that’s what he’s there for to keep the ball out of the net and I felt we deserved that.”