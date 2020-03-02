Striker Rory McAllister hails Cove Rangers’ attack after another League Two win

Rory McAllister reckons he and strike partner Mitch Megginson are destined to score goals after the pair fired Cove Rangers 10 points clear at the top of League 2.

The Aberdeen outfit beat Stenhousemuir 3-0 at Ochilview on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the table after Edinburgh City drew 1-1 with Cowdenbeath.

Skipper Megginson’s brace, either side of McAllister’s strike, ensured victory and the former Peterhead hitman said: “I was pleased to get another goal and I feel like I’m starting to get used to how Cove play.

“As a result I’ll maybe score more goals and I’m just enjoying it and hopefully it continues.

“I think playing up front with Mitch is quite a good partnership.

“We’re two decent enough strikers and I think Mitch is just coming into his prime.

“He’ll continue to kick on in the next few years and hopefully I can help him with the experience I have and we can do well as a partnership.

“When the two of us play together, if we get chances we’ll score goals. I’ve done that throughout my career and Mitch is the same. If we get chances we’ll score goals for Cove.”

On the victory and moving 10 points clear at the top of League 2, McAllister added: “It was a good win for us, I felt we were quite comfortable and dominated the majority of the game.

“Edinburgh haven’t had the best of runs and we’ve managed to move a bit further clear.

“But we’ve still got work to do to get over the line. We need to keep knocking out the wins. If we can keep doing that then hopefully we’re still there at the end of the season.”

Cove started brightly with McAllister hitting the woodwork in the first minute and the visitors’ opener arrived shortly after the half hour.

Connor Scully and Blair Yule combined to set up MEGGINSON who rounded goalie Graeme Smith to net from close range.

Three minutes before half-time it was 2-0 when Broque Watson’s cross was helped back into the danger area by Yule and McALLISTER finished at the post.

MEGGINSON got the third from the penalty spot five minutes after the break when Jordan Armstrong handled Fraser Fyvie’s cross.

Fyvie also hit a post as Cove looked for more and Stenny’s Gary Harkins – who had already been subbed – was sent from the dugout by referee Craig Napier for dissent in the closing stages.

Cove also gave new signing Archie Meekison a debut with the on-loan Dundee United midfielder introduced as a second half sub.