Masson hails Cove for ‘brilliant performance’

Jamie Masson hailed Cove Rangers as they saw off Brechin to continue their fine start to the season.

The Granite City side were convincing 4-2 winners at Glebe Park, with Masson among the scorers.

Cove came from behind and now have 16 points from their first six games in League Two.

Masson said: “I thought it was a brilliant performance.

“We went down 1-0 and had to react to that. But once we got going it was a brilliant performance, especially first half.

“We maybe dropped a little in the second half, but first half we were really good.

“Once they got their goal we had to step it up to another level and show how good we are and all over the park I felt we did that.”

On his fifth goal of the season, Masson added: “It was a short corner. We work on a few different things. It was popped back to me and I just hit it and thankfully it went in.

“I’ve been pleased with my start to the season. I’ve been playing games and scoring goals so hopefully it keeps going.

“There’s a lot of competition here so if you drop your standards your place will get taken. But all the boys have been doing well.

“The interchange up front was really good and that’s what we work on a lot with the gaffer and Gordon Young so it’s good it’s paying off.

“We’re still unbeaten in the league and we want to keep that going as long as we can.”

Brechin took the lead on three minutes when Matthew Knox’s corner was headed home by Luke WATT.

Cove responded with Mitch Megginson having a low shot tipped behind by keeper Lewis McMinn seconds later.

In the 10th minute they levelled when a short corner routine on the left saw MASSON curl home from out wide.

The visitors led on 20 minutes. Harry Milne’s delivery from the left was met by Blair Yule and McMinn tipped the header on to the bar.

From the resultant corner on the right Daniel Higgins flicked on Masson’s centre and MEGGINSON scored from close range.

The Hedgemen replied two minutes later when Emile NGOY rifled home from 18 yards, but Cove’s superiority told on the half hour.

Masson’s deep cross found sub Matthew Smith, on for the injured Ryan Strachan, and his lay-off was finished off by Declan GLASS from 12 yards.

The Granite City men had a fourth on 36 minutes when Glass hit the right post from long range and Fraser FYVIE turned home the rebound.

Goalie McMinn had a fine afternoon and also thwarted Glass, Smith, Masson, Megginson and sub Chris Antoniazzi before the end of the game. In the second period Megginson hit the right post from 20 yards and also had a header tipped on to the bar by McMinn, as well as lashing over from close range.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “I think in the first half we were breathtaking at times with some of our play.

“We lost a bad goal, but I always felt we were in control and we could have scored 10 goals.

“The keeper had some great saves, we missed some good opportunities and hit the post and bar, but some of football was magnificent.”