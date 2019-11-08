Hartley says ‘keep it going’ to Cove, as Aberdeen loanee set to miss out with metatarsal injury

Paul Hartley has challenged his Cove Rangers side to maintain their excellent home form and keep hold of the top spot in League 2.

The newly-promoted outfit have won all five league games at the Balmoral Stadium this season, including a 5-0 win over title challengers Edinburgh City on the opening day of the season.

They welcome Stirling Albion to the Granite City tomorrow afternoon, with the Binos winning just two of their opening 11 games.

Cove won the reverse fixture at Forthbank in August, courtesy of goals from Fraser Fyvie and Dundee United loanee Matty Smith.

Cove have only tasted defeat once in the league – on the road against Stenhousemuir – and have proved formidable opposition for any side travelling to the Granite City.

Hartley said: “We’re in good form and playing well. We’ve been strong at home and we’ve got to continue that. It’s another tough game.

“We’ve only been beaten once in the league. For us it’s one defeat in 11, we’re playing well and winning games. We’ve just got to keep it going.

“We’ve been strong in terms of team selection. They’ve got to be consistent and players need to be at the top of their games because there are people wanting to get their place.”

Hartley will be without defender Ryan Strachan, who continues to battle an achilles problem, and midfielder Chris Antoniazzi, who is on loan from Aberdeen.

Antoniazzi scored three times in his first 10 games for Cove but has not featured since the defeat to Stenny, after suffering a metatarsal injury playing for the Dons reserves in a 3-0 win over St Johnstone on October 21.

Hartley added: “Ryan is still a couple of weeks away, Chris will be out for two months. We’ll have to do without and go with the squad we’ve got.”

A young Cove side were beaten 5-0 by an Aberdeen XI in the Aberdeenshire Shield in midweek, with Hartley using it as an opportunity to give first-team players who had been short of minutes the chance to play.

Jamie Redman, Jordon Brown, Martin Scott, John McCafferty and Alan Redford all featured.

Hartley said: “There weren’t many positives. Aberdeen were excellent, we can’t say much more than that.

“It was more about getting the game minutes for the players who have not played as much.”