Hartley hails ‘best performance’ as Cove hammer Stirling to go 13 points clear in League Two

Boss Paul Hartley hailed Cove Rangers’ magnificent seven against Stirling Albion as their best performance of the season.

The Granite City side thrashed the Binos 7-1 at Forthbank to move 13 points clear at the top of League 2.

It was a stunning display from Cove who were 5-0 ahead by half-time and converted seven of their eight shots on target.

The victory was also their biggest of their debut SPFL season, surpassing a 5-0 triumph against second-placed Edinburgh City on the first day of the campaign.

Gaffer Hartley said: “I think it’s the best performance of the season; you can say the first day because we’re new to the league.

“But it was a difficult pitch and the way we handled the ball shows we’re a team that’s really high on confidence and quality.

“I’ve got a fantastic group of lads. Their press and counter-press were brilliant; when we lost the ball we hunted it down well and in the final third we showed we’ve got dangerous players.

“I thought the players were magnificent, the only sore point for me was the goal we conceded because I thought we were loose there and we wanted a clean sheet.

“But there was some great goals and some of our combination play, speed and pressing was fantastic.

“I can’t remember being involved in anything like that as a manager. I felt we showed a real hunger and desire to stamp our authority on the game.

“I said to the players before the game when I saw the pitch to try to play percentage football and play in the key areas that we thought could hurt Stirling.

“We changed the shape a little bit, we went with a flat three in the middle of the pitch and then we looked to get Fraser Fyvie more advanced in support of Mitch Megginson and it worked.

“Our wide players were also really crucial in terms of the speed of our play and our movement. We’re in a good place at this moment in time, we’re looking strong.”

Cove raced out of the blocks and served up a sensational first half performance.

They led after nine minutes when Jamie Masson’s pass down the left found Mitch Megginson and after the striker cut inside he found the bottom left corner with a shot from the edge of the area.

It was 2-0 eight minutes later when Stirling stood off Fraser Fyvie and the midfielder fired home a powerful drive from 25 yards.

The third arrived just four minutes later when right-back Scott Ross crossed from the right and left-back Harry Milne blasted in a volley from 12 yards.

Cove’s fourth came just after the half-hour with Megginson the provider for Masson, and the winger brushed off a weak challenge to finish from just inside the box.

In response Dylan Mackin hit the bar for Stirling with a curling strike, but the visitors bagged a fifth seven minutes before the break.

Masson’s sliderule pass found Megginson in space on the left side of the box and he angled a finish into the right corner.

Masson headed home the sixth from Broque Watson’s right wing cross just after the hour. On 79 minutes Stirling’s Kevin Nicoll was sent off for a dangerous sliding challenge on sub Josh Mulligan.

Two minutes later the Binos netted with Daniel Higgins’ loose ball allowing Dominic Docherty to tee up sub Daryl Duffy, but Cove got their seventh seconds later with sub Jordon Brown prodding in Fyvie’s delivery.