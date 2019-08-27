Loan star Matty’s loving life at Cove

Matty Smith is desperate to learn all he can from Cove’s experienced heads during his time on loan at the Balmoral Stadium.

The youngster revealed he has loved his first few weeks at the club – and has been studying team-mates Fraser Fyvie and Mitch Megginson closely.

And he reckons a successful loan will help him return to parent club Dundee United a better player.

Smith said: “Since I came in I have been really impressed.

“It’s been very good for a League 2 team – a lot better than what I was expecting.

“It’s a very professional set-up they have in everything they do.

“Playing alongside guys like Fraser and Mitch is a massive help. I’ve obviously played alongside Fraser at Dundee United and he’s always helping me.

“He talks you through the game which is a massive help as a young boy coming through.

“As a winger or striker, playing with Mitch is amazing as well. I’ve already learned a lot from him.

“The gaffer has been very good for me, too.

“He’s all about building up your confidence.

“It doesn’t matter if you make a mistake – he’s been a massive help to me.

“I’m here until January and I am really looking forward to learning more from those guys. I’m hoping there are a few more goals there for me, too, so I can do my best to help the team.”

Smith got off the mark for his new side when he netted what turned out to be the winner against Stirling Albion – and he is hoping to add more goals to his game to help Cove continue their stint at the League 2 summit.

He said: “I’m delighted to score and get off the mark.

“There no better way to mark your first start and hopefully there are many more to come.

“It was a good win against Stirling. We had to hold on at the end but the boys played well.

“We are still top of the league and there is a really good atmosphere about the place just now. The lads are playing well.

“Winning games is good for us because it gives us confidence. It’s important to keep that winning mentality going.

“There’s a good vibe in the camp so hopefully we can keep that run going for as long as possible.”