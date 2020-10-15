Loan goalkeeper Ryan Mullen returns to Celtic from Cove Rangers after injury

Cove Rangers have announced loan goalkeeper Ryan Mullen has returned to parent club Celtic after picking up an injury.

The 19-year-old, who joined Cove to provide competition to Stuart McKenzie, only arrived at the Balmoral Stadium on September 25.

He had turned out for the Granite City side during their pre-season preparations before being injured.

A Cove statement said: “CRFC can confirm that goalkeeper Ryan Mullen has returned to parent club Celtic to continue his rehabilitation after picking up an injury.

“We would like to thank Celtic for the opportunity to work with Ryan and wish him all the best in his recovery.”