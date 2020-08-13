Leighton McIntosh’s delight at joining club ‘on the up’ in Cove Rangers

Leighton McIntosh believes he’s proven himself at League One level and hopes to do so again for new club Cove Rangers.

The 27-year-old striker has joined the Granite City side for their debut season in Scotland’s third tier.

McIntosh has played in League One with former clubs Peterhead, Arbroath and Airdrieonians.

He’s netted 39 goals in the division including 15 league strikes for Airdrieonians during the 2018-19 campaign.

McIntosh, who has joined Cove following his release by English National League side Wrexham, also has aspirations to reach the promotion play-offs with his new club.

He’s helped Peterhead and Arbroath achieve such finishes and hopes to do it again with the Balmoral outfit.

McIntosh said: “I think I’ve proven myself at this level before.

“I’ve played a fair amount of games in League One for a number of teams and scored a fair amount of goals.

“I feel like I know what is expected at League One level and hopefully I can replicate the goalscoring form I’ve had at previous clubs.

“I’d also like to try to get a promotion out of League One.

“That was something that eluded me in League One.

“At Peterhead and Arbroath we made the play-offs and we just missed the play-offs at Airdrie, so we’ve been there or thereabouts.

“Looking at Cove’s squad I’ve got no doubt we can push for a play-off spot and then you never know.

“It’s looking like a good league and you want to be testing yourself against the best teams possible.

“League One looks very competitive. Even though there are full-time teams (Partick Thistle and Falkirk), I think anyone can beat anyone in the league.”

McIntosh is impressed by Cove’s ambition.

The Balmoral Stadium side have reached League One after back-to-back promotions from the Highland League and League Two.

Their ambition in time is progress further still and McIntosh, who worked under Cove manager Paul Hartley at Dundee, is keen to be part of the journey.

The ex-Montrose and UMF Selfoss attacker added: “I’m pleased to sign for Cove. The manager got in touch with me a couple of weeks ago.

“I had a few options after leaving Wrexham, so I had to hear out a few things.

“But I really liked the project Cove are putting together, they’re going through the gears and have worked their way through the leagues with back-to-back promotions.

“I know a lot of the boys there, which was another reason to sign. I think Cove are very much a team on the up and I want to be part of that.”