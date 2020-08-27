Leighton McIntosh embracing challenge of becoming Cove Rangers regular

Leighton McIntosh is embracing the challenge of trying to become a regular for Cove Rangers.

The striker has joined the Granite City side for their first crack at League One.

McIntosh hopes he can be a regular feature in Paul Hartley’s line-up when the new season kicks off on October 6 with League Cup group stage action.

However, the 27-year-old faces plenty of competition for a place up front with Cove’s squad already boasting Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister, while the likes of Jordon Brown and Broque Watson can also be deployed in a central area.

McIntosh, who joined the Balmoral Stadium side after leaving Wrexham, said: “I relish the competition. Any team that I sign for I want to be in the starting eleven.

“I think I offer something a different to what is in the team from what I’ve seen.

“As an individual you want to keep yourself at the highest standard and if there are good quality players there then that’s only going to keep you sharper and closer to the top of your game.”

McIntosh believes competition for places is healthy and can help drive up individual performance levels.

The former Dundee, Montrose, Peterhead, UMF Selfoss, Arbroath and Airdrieonians attacker added: “If nobody is assured of their place in the team that’s a good thing because you have to keep performing.

“You never want to get too comfortable. Going to Wrexham I knew it was going to be a big challenge for me, but I took it on because you want to play with the best players you can and try to perform at your peak at the highest level.

“So I’m relishing the chance to play with good players at Cove and hopefully I can be a good focal point for the team.”

McIntosh is already familiar with plenty of his new team-mates.

Within the Cove squad there are five players – McAllister, Brown, Ryan Strachan, Scott Ross and Jamie Redman – that he played with during his two-year stint at Peterhead.

He also lined up alongside Blair Yule for Arbroath during the 2017-18 season.

McIntosh believes that familiarity is a good thing and can help him settle into the Cove team quickly.

He said: “It’s always good to see familiar faces and I think it helps in terms of on the pitch.

“They know me and I know them so we know each other’s qualities and it maybe helps you gel a little bit quicker.”