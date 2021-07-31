Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Leighton McIntosh: Cove Rangers in confident mood for League One start

By Jamie Durent
31/07/2021, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers forward Leighton McIntosh.
Cove Rangers striker Leighton McIntosh feels the club are in good shape heading into their League One opener against Falkirk.

Cove ended their Premier Sports Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Inverness, which came after a pre-season disrupted by Covid.

McIntosh got himself on the scoresheet in the game at the Balmoral Stadium and reckons they are in a confident mood ahead of this afternoon’s kick-off.

He told the club website: “It’s always good to open your account – but it was also good we played a lot better than we did in the previous game, at Peterhead.

“Everybody knows that’s definitely not how we normally perform, but you still have to show you can react positively out on the pitch.

Cove Rangers pair Mitch Megginson and Leighton McIntosh celebrate against Inverness.
“We were conceding too many goals and not being as clinical as we normally are at the other end. It was good that we were able to show in the Inverness game that we are better than that.

“Reacting as well as we did against Inverness will give us a lot of confidence as we prepare for that first league game of the season.

“It was important we did that because we know the opener against Falkirk is going to be among the toughest we will face in the league in the whole campaign.

“The gaffer spoke about how key momentum is before we played Inverness. We were determined to respond and make sure we faced Falkirk on the back of a positive result.”

Cove saw their pre-season disrupted by Covid, which forced the cancellation of three friendlies and a number of players into isolation.

It is a problem which has been faced to the extreme by today’s opponents Falkirk, who saw their request to have the game postponed turned down by the SPFL.

The Bairns got nine players out of self-isolation on Friday morning and a further five – all of whom had tested positive for Covid – back on the morning of the game, meaning they have had next to no preparation time as a team.

A club statement said they were playing the game “under duress” amid threat of disciplinary action, if they did not fulfil the fixture.

Despite recent circumstances, McIntosh hopes a sense of normality can resume with the start of the new season and he is heartened by the return of supporters.

He added: “Hopefully we can now look forward to a more normal season than the last one, where there were no fans and it was stop-start because of the pandemic.

“Having fans back at games is the biggest thing. It was strange having to play the whole of last season without fans in the stands.

“I’m sure the Cove supporters will make their presence known at the Falkirk game and we will be doing all that we can to make a positive start.”