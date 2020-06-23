Willie Miller: There will be a stain on Scottish game if likes of Cove Rangers are denied promotion

I understand why Hearts and Partick Thistle are taking legal action against the SPFL.

However, if their action prevents next season’s Premiership beginning in August and denies Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers their promotions, it would be a stain on Scottish football.

Hearts and Partick feel they’ve been wronged, so you can understand why they are taking legal action.

They clearly have the financial backing to do it, whereas for the likes of Stranraer, Brora Rangers and Kelty it doesn’t seem to be an option.

Going back to the start of the pandemic I don’t think many realised how complicated a situation it would be and the big decisions that would have to be made.

It’s a very unsavoury situation and we don’t know what the outcome will be.

I hope between now and August 1, when the Premiership is set to kick-off, there is some kind of resolution, with financial compensation looking the most likely outcome.

The SPFL in my opinion have tried every avenue open to them when it comes to reconstruction to prevent teams being relegated.

The 14-10-10-10 plan seemed as a good a solution as you could get and I felt more clubs would have voted for it.

The proposal seemed to be the option where there were no losers, and the fact it was a permanent suggestion I felt would also suit because it’s not like in a couple of years time three or four clubs could be relegated from the Premiership.

Although there were some flaws, I felt clubs could have come together and agreed that 14-10-10-10 was the fairest way to help everyone.

But once that was knocked on the head, there were no other avenues for the SPFL to explore.

Now it’s important they try to get back to playing football again, while acknowledging the unfair situation facing the relegated clubs.

If the courts stopped the Premiership starting on August 1, it would reflect badly on Hearts and Partick Thistle.

If their action does succeed then it may be fair for them, because they still had a chance of staying up. But what about Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove? They won their leagues.

I know it was tight at the top of League One, but United and Cove were a long way clear at the top of the Championship and League Two and their case for promotion is far greater than Hearts and Partick’s case to avoid relegation.

If the action taken stops teams getting promoted, then the impact will be very bitter and long lasting.

Dundee United and Cove Rangers in particular fully deserve their promotions for the seasons they had.

Since coronavirus caused football to be shut down, difficult decisions have had to be made and the SPFL haven’t handled the whole process well, which is one of the reasons Hearts and Partick Thistle are taking this action.

Ultimately they are because they have been poor on the pitch over a consistent period of time and have been exposed for those displays.

I’m not saying it’s right they get relegated – but that needs to be addressed by them.

And if they’re going to block teams – who have done everything right this season – from getting promotion, that for me is a more bitter and harsher action on these clubs than the relegation that is facing Hearts and Partick.

When it comes to a resolution, financial compensation for the relegated teams will likely be significant.

Hearts and Partick are seeking £10 million between them.

That figure will be up for negotiation, but whatever figure is agreed, it will cost all clubs as the money will come out of SPFL coffers.