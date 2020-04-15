League 2 champions Cove Rangers welcome SPFL decision and pay tribute to ‘the real heroes’

Cove Rangers have welcomed the SPFL’s resolution to close the 2019-20 season which confirms the Aberdeen side as League 2 champions.

Paul Hartley’s men were 13 points clear at the top of League 2 with eight games remaining before Scottish football was suspended last month due to the coronavirus crisis.

Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove were crowned champions of the Championship, Leagues 1 and 2 respectively after Dundee belatedly backed plans to end the 2019-20 season.

The Dens Park side initially cast an aborted no vote on Friday before a change of heart.

Cove Rangers, promoted as Highland League champions last term, can now start preparing for life in League 1 next season where they will face fellow north-east side Peterhead and Partick Thistle, who have been relegated from the Championship.

A Cove statement read: “Cove Rangers FC welcome this afternoon’s news that the SPFL written resolution to close the 2019-20 season in the Ladbrokes Championship, Ladbrokes League 1, and Ladbrokes League 2 has been passed with the agreement of the majority of members.

“We accept it was always going to be difficult, if not impossible, to find a solution that would satisfy all SPFL member clubs.

“The situation we find ourselves in right now is unlike anything we have ever seen before in our lifetime.

“It was clear to us that there would be no realistic opportunity to play out the current campaign due to the restrictions imposed by the UK Government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A letter from the Scottish Ministers to the SPFL advised that the restrictions currently in place would not be lifted until at least June 10, with the NHS on emergency cover until this date and we believe there may be a high probability that these restrictions will extend beyond this date.

“Bringing the season to a close will allow us to plan and prepare for next season whenever that may be and with potential league reconstruction having taken place.”

It added: “On behalf of the board of directors, management and playing staff we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has contributed to our success this season, especially our loyal fan base who have given us fantastic support home and away all season.

“Whilst we acknowledge our successful season, we would like to finish by thanking all NHS staff and essential workers who are the real heroes during this time. Please continue to follow government advice and stay safe.”

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson, who scored 27 goals in 31 games during the season, tweeted his delight at being crowned champions, albeit in “strange circumstances”.