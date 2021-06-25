Joe Harper: Cove Rangers’ signings show their ambitions

Cove Rangers have made their ambitions clear with the signings they’ve made this week.

The Aberdeen side have recruited former Ross County midfielders Iain Vigurs and Ross Draper and ex-Dundee and Hamilton goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay.

With Cove bringing in players with Premiership experience it shows they want to progress beyond League One.

Cove have been an ambitious club for a number of years and have made great strides since stepping into the SPFL.

Paul Hartley’s team enjoyed a fine 2020-21 campaign, but just fell short of promotion.

But these additions to the squad that has already been assembled at the Balmoral Stadium will only make them stronger and I expect them to be in the promotion hunt in the new season.