Jamie Semple buying in to Cove Rangers’ ambition after sealing loan switch from Motherwell

JAMIe Semple wants to help Cove Rangers continue their ambitious rise after signing on loan from Motherwell.

Midfielder Semple has signed a deal until the end of the season and hopes he can help the Aberdeen side push towards the top end of League One.

Cove will be in their first season in the third tier, after achieving promotion from League Two in their first year as an SPFL club. It made back-to-back promotions for the club, after they won the Highland League title in 2019.

Semple has made six appearances for the Motherwell first-team, with his debut coming in April last year. He becomes the fourth Cove summer signing after Leighton McIntosh, Adam Livingstone and Seb Ross.

He featured in the second half of the 4-2 friendly win over Brechin City on Tuesday night and has already been impressed by what he has seen from the squad.

Semple said: “I think the team can go up and challenge for the promotion spots, with the team they’ve got. They’ve got a winning mentality and a really good side.

“It’s definitely an ambitious club to be part of. You can tell with the promotions they’ve had that they want to be going up. Hopefully I can get in the team and help with goals and assists.

“I was impressed (on Tuesday night) as there’s a lot of good players and goalscorers. Broque (Watson) was there for a good bit before lockdown and he was saying it was brilliant and I would love it here. The gaffer is professional and that made me want to go up there.”

It also strengthens the club’s connection with Motherwell, where assistant manager Gordon Young worked as a youth coach and Livingstone, Tom Leighton and Broque Watson have also spent time.

Semple is also a Scotland youth international, with caps for the under-17s and under-19s, and has played with Ross’ younger brother Ethan in the age-group sides.

The 19-year-old has set his sights on gaining first-team experience at the Balmoral Stadium, to prepare him for a tilt at the first-team once he returns to ‘Well.

He added: “I want to play regular first-team football and get more experience playing against men, for going back to Motherwell and hopefully getting in the first-team there. I saw Declan Glass did well last year, scored goals here and he’s now getting games at Dundee United. Hopefully I can do the same.”

“Last year I knew Cove were interested in me, then I got injured in the January so I didn’t end up going anywhere. I came back in after lockdown fully-fit and the gaffer at Motherwell said Cove were interested. I wanted to go as they were interested in me the season before.

“I would say I’m technically decent and I like getting on the ball and playing forward passes, getting shots off and making things happen in the final third. I can go back up the park as well and put tackles in.”

Cove came from two goals down on Tuesday night to win against Brechin.

A brace from McIntosh, as well as goals from Ross and Dan Higgins, secured victory.