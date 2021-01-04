Cove Rangers: Jamie Masson feels confidence flow after consecutive wins

Jamie Masson reckons confidence is flowing at Cove Rangers again after their difficult run.

Cove have responded with back-to-back victories over Forfar Athletic and Peterhead, putting an end to their streak of five games without a win.

Even though the performance against nine-man Peterhead was far from perfect, it was still enough to lift Cove back up to second in League One after Montrose and Falkirk dropped points.

FT | #CRFC 1-0 PFC We take all 3 points in the first match of 2021! #CRFCLive pic.twitter.com/xrUCUd7gEX — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 2, 2021

Masson said: “I think that run dented our confidence a little bit but after the last two – two clean sheets as well – everyone is confident again. Results went our way at the weekend and we just need to kick on now.

“You start every game looking for three points and although they went down to nine men, sometimes that makes it tougher. You start doing things you don’t normally do. But when the whistle goes it’s still three points.”

Masson praised match-winner Rory McAllister and the firepower Cove have in their side, with Mitch Megginson enjoying another prolific season.

He added: “Rory has scored from everything over the years. (Fraser) Fyvie has put a great ball in and he’s flicked it on for a great goal.

“When you’ve got two proper goalscorers, they’re always a threat. Through the team I think we need to build up goals, as we can’t just leave those two to it. I should chip in with a few more so hopefully I can get my shooting boots on soon.”

The attention now switches to the Scottish Cup for Cove, with the prospect of a trip to Championship side Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

“A run in the cup would be nice. It’s good to play against Alloa; they’re an established part-time team and have proven that over the years. It’s a good test for us, being in the league above, and we’re looking forward to it.