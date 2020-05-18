Show Links
IN PICTURES: The best images from Cove Rangers’ history day at Berwick one year on

by Ryan Cryle
18/05/2020, 11:10 am
Cove brought a strong following to England for the game.
The teams run out on to the pitch before kick-off.
Cove perform their usual pre-match huddle.
Berwick's Craig Hume in action with Cove's Blair Yule.
Berwick's Grant Rose is beaten to the ball by Cove's Scott Ross.
Jamie Masson's opener loops in.
Masson celebrates.
Berwick's Ross Brown (L) challenges Cove's Mitchel Megginson on the edge of the box which results in a red card.
John McKendrick shows Ross Brown the red.
Jordon Brown slides in to make it 2-0.
Jordon Brown is mobbed by team-mates.
The Cove Rangers fans were in buoyant spirits.
Veteran Paul McManus celebrates the third goal of the game.
John Sheran, back in the dugout with Mathieson for the final whistle, celebrates promotion.
The Cove Rangers squad celebrate winning the Ladbrokes League 2 play-offs.
The away fans invaded the pitch to celebrate with their team.
Chairman Keith Moorhouse presents departing skipper Eric Watson with a plaque as the man who led Cove through the play-offs, Graeme Mathieson, left, looks on.
The party continued in the away dressing room.
A Cove Rangers fan enjoys the party atmosphere.

Today marks one year since Cove Rangers closed out their League Two play-off final victory over Berwick Rangers, in doing so becoming the first team to take the step up from the Highland League to the SPFL via the pyramid system.

The memorable day at Shielfield Park saw the Granite City outfit achieve what they had long strived for, and exorcised the heartbreak felt against Cowdenbeath at Central Park in 2018.

On their glory day 12 months ago, Cove beat Berwick 3-0 to add to their 4-0 home leg victory at the Balmoral Stadium to cruise into League Two, where they of course went on to win this term’s fourth-tier title at the first time of asking.

Play-off final success was made even sweeter after manager John Sheran was able join his team in celebration at Shielfield Park, having suffered a heart attack just weeks before following Cove’s final Highland League coronation.