IN PICTURES: The best images from Cove Rangers’ history day at Berwick one year on

Today marks one year since Cove Rangers closed out their League Two play-off final victory over Berwick Rangers, in doing so becoming the first team to take the step up from the Highland League to the SPFL via the pyramid system.

The memorable day at Shielfield Park saw the Granite City outfit achieve what they had long strived for, and exorcised the heartbreak felt against Cowdenbeath at Central Park in 2018.

On their glory day 12 months ago, Cove beat Berwick 3-0 to add to their 4-0 home leg victory at the Balmoral Stadium to cruise into League Two, where they of course went on to win this term’s fourth-tier title at the first time of asking.

Play-off final success was made even sweeter after manager John Sheran was able join his team in celebration at Shielfield Park, having suffered a heart attack just weeks before following Cove’s final Highland League coronation.