I won’t put my players at risk says Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley will not put his players’ health at risk by asking them to keep training together.

Hartley will not see his players for the foreseeable future after coronavirus shut down the majority of sport across the continent.

Guidelines issued by the joint SPFL/Scottish FA response group advise against clubs continuing to train, given the risk of infection spreading.

At this stage there is no concrete idea when football will resume, given the likely timescale of the virus peaking in June.

This is despite Uefa hoping to have leagues completed by June 30 after postponing the European Championships.

Clubs have been left looking to governing bodies this week for clarity as to steps forward, with some lower league Scottish teams, such as Elgin City, warning of a bleak immediate future without gate revenue.

Cove players have been given their own training programmes to work on away from the club.

But Hartley will not put any of them in harm’s way by starting team sessions again.

He said: “I think we all are (looking for clarity) to see where we stand because I don’t know when I’ll see the players again.

“The last time I saw them was last Thursday and we had to take a stance on it and say ‘see you when we see you’.

“We gave them a programme but we’re in an environment where players are part-time.

“We can’t send them away – players have jobs or are in offices, so we can’t do anything just now.

“They have to take responsibility with their own programmes as it’s outwith our hands.

“I’m not having anyone’s health put at risk by coming to training. I won’t do that.

“We like to be active but when there’s no football on, that’s our life.

“You need to take responsibility in terms of other people’s health and your own health.

“You have to be sensible.”

Given the unprecedented shutdown of the leagues, discussions are required to iron out how the season will be concluded.

Cove are one of the teams who could be most affected by any decision, given they sit 13 points clear at the top of League Two and looked set for the title before football was brought to a halt.

Suggestions have ranged from declaring the season null and void, resuming the campaign or promoting the top two teams from each division with no relegation, allowing prize money to be distributed early for clubs in dire need of finance.

Hartley added: “It’s very difficult because we’re all in limbo.

“Health is the most important thing right now.

“Hopefully we’ll know before the end of the week where we stand with things.

“We need to have some common sense, but it’s very hard to predict.

“I would like to see it (the season) finished whenever that is, but it’s difficult to answer.

“Financially with clubs, how long can they go without any revenue? That’s another problem.

“There are a lot of suggestions but it’s not in our hands.

“They (the SFA and SPFL) have got to sit together and make sure things are done for the good of the game.”