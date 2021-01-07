Hearts duo join Cove Rangers on loan

Cove Rangers have added teenage Hearts duo Connor Smith and Cammy Logan on loan for the rest of the season.

The two Scotland youth internationals go straight into manager Paul Hartley’s squad for Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie against Alloa Athletic.

Smith impressed for Cowdenbeath last season on loan in League Two and played seven times for Championship outfit Arbroath earlier this season. The midfielder has appeared on four occasions for the first-team, making his senior debut in May 2018.

Logan made his only first-team appearance for the Jambos in that same game against Kilmarnock, with the right-back coming in to provide regular competition for Scott Ross at Cove.

Manager Paul Hartley told the Cove website: “The loan spell offers both players the opportunity to gain more first team experience.

“It also means we have the use of two of the country’s most promising young talents, which will be an asset as we progress through the season.”

Hartley himself is a club favourite at Tynecastle, having won the Scottish Cup with them in 2006.