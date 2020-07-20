Cove fan Yule hopes walk will help his club

Cove Rangers fan Ian Yule hopes his efforts help the club in their legal battle after completing a walk from the Balmoral Stadium to Tannadice.

Yule and former Cove player and coach Roy McBain walked the 63 miles between the two stadiums to raise money for Granite City side’s legal fight.

Hearts and Partick Thistle are attempting to overturn their relegations and deny Cove, Dundee United and Raith Rovers promotion.

Following an initial Court of Session hearing an SFA arbitration panel was set to get underway today to settle the matter with the Championship, League One and League Two champions set to rack up combined legal costs that may exceed £150,000.

As a result supporters of the three teams have been fundraising with Yule and McBain’s walk raising almost £10,000 and that total will matched by a local businessman, who wishes to remain anonymous, with portion of the cash also going to Yule’s chosen charity Voluntary Services Aberdeen.

Yule, who has supported Cove since 1985, said: “Hopefully the money raised makes a difference. That’s obviously the main aim of this, I got a tremendous amount out of doing it.

“I’ll be disappointed if it doesn’t go the way we are hoping for but it won’t detract from the experience and the efforts people have gone to to raise money.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has donated and everyone who has sent us messages of support.

“We had great support from the chairman Keith Moorhouse and physio Donal Gallagher in the support car.

“It was tremendous meeting the players we did on the way and at Tannadice and I hope after this Cove, Dundee United and Raith Rovers are successful in what they’re trying to achieve.

“I feel I’ve got an affinity to those clubs because of the reception we got and because of the efforts all three sets of supporters have made.”

Alongside Yule and McBain former Cove and United defender Mark Perry walked the first 31 miles.

Cove manager Paul Hartley and director of football John Sheran also took stints as did former captain Eric Watson and ex-player and manager Kevin Tindal.

Cove secretary Duncan Little and youth coach Gary Hake also pitched in and along with goalkeeping coach John McCafferty they were with Yule and McBain when they reached Tannadice just after 7pm on Saturday.

They were joined for the last couple of miles by Dundee United captain and former Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds.

At Tannadice Tangerines midfielder Declan Glass, who spent the first half of last season on-loan at Cove, was there to greet them along with Dundee United and Raith fans who had completed charity walks of their own.

Yule, 60, added: “It was absolutely fantastic and the reception we got outside Tannadice was beyond belief.

“I’m not an emotional guy but when I turned the corner and saw my family and saw the Dundee United and Raith Rovers fans cheering us and waving their flags it was really emotional.

“It was a special atmosphere, the other supporters were there about an hour before us but they all stayed to wait for us arriving.

“The amount of waves we got from people in cars or people stopping with us was great and that kept us going.

“Duncan Little and Gary Hake walked an amazing amount of it with us as well and they really drove us on as well.”