Hartley’s ambition after agreeing new Cove deal

Paul Hartley hopes he can lead Cove Rangers into the Championship after agreeing a contract to stay with the club until the summer of 2025.

Balmoral Stadium boss Hartley, his assistant Gordon Young and fitness coach Tam Ritchie have all committed to the Granite City side for the next five years after leading Cove to the League Two title in their debut SPFL campaign.

When next term starts Cove will be in League One, but they have ambitions to go further.

Former Aberdeen, Celtic and Hearts midfielder Hartley said: “We have a five-year plan and where we would like to be is an established Championship club.

“It won’t be easy getting there, but we think we can get there. We want to try to be an established team in the Championship.

“When I spoke to chairman that was one of the things. I enjoy working for Cove and enjoy my lifestyle.

“The chairman also has good plans to develop the stadium, but we know all the things we’ve spoken about will take time.

“That’s why we’ve got this five-year plan because there will be bumps along the way and we might be derailed at certain points, but we’ll get back to it and keep going.

“We’re all in a good place at this moment in time at Cove and we’re all enjoying it. The players, staff and directors all get on well together.”

For Hartley extending his contract with Cove was a simple decision and he says one of the reasons for that is his relationship with club chairman Keith Moorhouse.

The former Falkirk, Dundee and Alloa gaffer added: “It was an easy decision for us and very straightforward. I spoke to the chairman a couple of weeks ago and it was a no-brainer.

“I enjoy working at Cove with the staff and the players, but the biggest thing has been having a good relationship with the chairman, that made it easy.

“I’ve had great support from the chairman and the board, and it’s not always the same in football, but I’ve had great support.

“I think myself and the chairman think along the same lines when it comes to football.

“We want to try to do the best for Cove, he’s ambitious, I’m ambitious and we have a plan of where we want to be.

“We get on really well and we’ve hit it off since the first conversation we had and long may that continue.”

Hartley also paid tribute to the work of his staff said: “Gordon Young, Tam Ritchie, Gary Hake – the under-20s coach, the physios, the kitman and Chris that does our video analysis have all been great.

“I’ve worked with Tam the longest, we go all the way back to 2003 at Hearts and I’ve taken him to every club I’ve been at.

“He’s been terrific for me, he’s got great knowledge, is great with the players and knows his job.

“With Gordon we hit it off working together at Falkirk and after that we always said we’d work together if we got another job.

“He’s a great coach, one of the best I’ve worked with in terms of his preparation and his training sessions.”