Hartley says training is key to Cove’s success

Paul Hartley says it is a case of practise, practise, practise if Cove Rangers want to keep their unbeaten League Two start going.

The Balmoral Stadium side are top of the table after five matches of their SPFL debut season and this weekend visit Glebe Park to play second-bottom Brechin.

When asked how Cove keep their momentum into the second month of the league campaign, Hartley said: “We keep winning. You keep building the confidence through what you do in training. You practise.

“We don’t just turn up on a Tuesday and a Thursday and say ‘get on with it’. We’ve got a structure about our training and how we want to work.

“This is me, Gordon (Young) and Tam (Ritchie) every day. It’s all planned days and weeks ahead.

“Knowing we’re playing Brechin on Saturday, I’ve taken the pitch in because I know it’s a tight pitch.

“It’s based on who the opposition is. What we’re seeing on a Saturday is what we’ve practised.

“The goals against Queen’s Park (3-0 win), especially the set-piece, was practised. The other two goals were things we work on.”

Hartley – who says he’s enjoying the game again with the Aberdeen outfit – thinks things will get harder as teams get a grip on promoted Highland champions Cove’s style of play, adding: “We need to have more than one plan or you’re easy to play against. We need to have plan A, plan B, plan C.”

Brechin have just appointed Hartley’s former Celtic team-mate Mark Wilson as manager.

They played together at Parkhead between 2007 and 2009, before then-Recreation Park gaffer Hartley gave his friend his first gig in coaching – as reserve boss at Alloa.

Hartley said: “I know him well and I’m sure he’s watched footage of us the last couple of weeks and knows what he’s facing.

“He’s gone into a good club, with a good chairman and good group of players. They’ve had a slow start, but they’ll get the lift with him coming in.

“Willo’s a good lad, good team-mate of mine. He’ll have them fired up.”

Brechin have only managed three points from their opening five games but Hartley added: “It’s a clean slate. I felt he did a good job at Airdrie, getting them into the play-offs – it was never going to be easy.

“Mark’s got a good club there – I always like going there.

“Hopefully he’s not feeling too great on Saturday, though.”

Midfielder Fraser Fyvie – who missed last week’s Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup defeat to Connah’s Quay Nomads for personal reasons – will return for Cove this weekend.