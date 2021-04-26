Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley remains optimistic after Falkirk draw

Paul Hartley insists his Cove Rangers side will keep plugging away in the promotion race after the 2-2 draw with rivals Falkirk.

Connor Sammon’s late goal deprived Cove of all three points away from home, with Hartley delighted with his side’s exertions.

Callumn Morrison had given Falkirk the lead from the spot but Leighton McIntosh had the Aberdeen outfit level at the break.

McIntosh missed a penalty early in the second half but a fantastic solo effort from Mitch Megginson had them ahead with 15 minutes to go.

Veteran striker Sammon stole in during the close stages though, to grab interim manager Gary Holt a point in his first game in charge.

Cove face Partick Thistle on Tuesday night at the Balmoral Stadium, in what promises to be another pivotal encounter.

© Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Hartley said: “We’ll keep going. It’s another big game Tuesday and we’ve shown we’re a match for anybody. Especially the full-time teams when we play them, they know they’re not going to get an easy game.

“It shows you where the club are at the moment and how far we’ve come. We just need to keep working and doing the right things.”

The Bairns were in front with 19 minutes gone as Morrison converted from the spot. Stuart McKenzie was adjudged to have bundled over Blair Alston with Morrison making no mistake from 12 yards.

McIntosh grabbed his second goal of the season before the break, heading in Adam Livingstone’s cross, and Cove could have been ahead when Megginson crashed an effort off the post.

The visitors had a penalty of their own at the start of the second period when Gary Miller was penalised for handball. However, Falkirk goalkeeper Robbie Mutch was equal to McIntosh’s attempt.

© Wullie Marr / DCT Media

The impressive Seb Ross was denied his first goal for the club, seeing a strike come back off the inside of the post after the Bairns failed to deal with a corner. Somehow, the ball stayed out via a deflection off Mutch.

Megginson’s individual goal ought to have been enough to win the game. After Rory McAllister had gone down under a challenge from Kyle McLelland, the Cove captain sensed an opportunity, taking the ball and slaloming through the defence before clipping in from an acute angle.

With Cove needing to hold on to secure a vital three points, Sammon found space between the away defence and prodded the ball under McKenzie to ensure a share of the spoils.

With Thistle beating Airdrieonians 1-0 on Saturday, they opened up a four-point gap on the chasing sides ahead of their visit to the north-east tomorrow night.

Hartley added: “It was a tough game but the players gave everything. They were terrific.

“I thought we were the better side. With the chances we had – we hit the post, hit it again in the second half. We scored a really good goal from Mitch to make it 2-1 and I thought we were really good.

“It’s really pleasing. We mixed our game up today; Leighton was a presence up top and then when Rory came on. I thought we were excellent.

“Leighton got his goal and put in a power of work today. He missed the penalty but that’s football.

“It was a brilliant finish from Mitch. There was real composure and skill to it and showed his quality.”