Hartley praises hitmen and claims Cove Rangers could have scored even more this term

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley wants them to maintain their killer touch in front of goal.

The Balmoral Stadium side have averaged almost three goals a game in their debut League Two campaign.

Cove are the division’s top scorers with 38 counters in 13 matches.

The Granite City outfit face Annan Athletic at Galabank this afternoon and Hartley hopes the goals continue to flow.

He said: “It’s been pretty impressive stuff going forward and I think we could have scored more goals.

“With the amount of chances we’ve created in every game we could have scored more.

“It’s important we keep working and keep doing the things that have got us to where we are.”

Cove’s exciting attacking play has been built on a solid defensive unit.

On seven occasions in the league this term they have kept a clean sheet and have only been breached once in their last four fixtures.

Hartley believes being tight in defence provides his attackers with a good platform.

He added: “It’s only one goal conceded in four and seven clean sheets in 13 games.

“That’s good and it’s testament to the players and the whole squad for the work we’ve done.

“That’s something we want to maintain. We always try to work on defending from the front and defending as a unit.

“If we’re tight at the back then we always have an opportunity up front because we create chances.”

Cove return to action this afternoon after having last Saturday off.

Today’s opponents Annan are fourth in the table and next week they play Edinburgh City, who are second.

Hartley believes both encounters will be stern tests for his team.

He said: “We didn’t want the break because we wanted to keep building the momentum.

“But it gave the players a chance to recharge the batteries and it gave myself time to go to watch Annan and Edinburgh.

“We play Edinburgh next week as well so that was a positive to see them.

“We’re back now and raring to go again.

“It’s two tough away games that will test us in every department.

“We need to make sure we are well prepared.

“It’s a long journey to the game and then we’re playing a side that is very good at home.

“Most teams in the league have good home records and when you go away from home your game plan has to change and you have to respect the opposition.”