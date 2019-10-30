Hartley praises dominant Cove after 3-0 win over Albion Rovers

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hailed his side’s dominant display to beat Albion Rovers and get back to winning ways.

The Granite City side beat the Coatbridge outfit 3-0 at the Balmoral Stadium last night with a double from skipper Mitch Megginson coming either side of Scott Ross’s counter.

With the chances Cove created they could easily have added further to the scoreline.

But after defeats to Stenhousemuir and Auchinleck Talbot in the league and Scottish Cup, gaffer Hartley was happy to keep a clean sheet and pick up the three points, which keep Cove top of League Two.

He said: “I’m really pleased because I thought we played some excellent stuff.

“We could have scored more goals if we’d been a bit more clinical, but their goalie had some excellent saves.

“I think we dominated the game from start to finish which was pleasing.

“We could have been more ruthless – but we still kept a clean sheet and scored three goals.

“It was good for Mitch to get a couple of goals and also Scott Ross. We played some great stuff and were really impressive on the night.

“Yes, it’s good to get back to winning ways but we had only lost one league game.

“But we’re always disappointed when we lose a game because we’re not used to it.

“But even in the two games that we’ve lost we’ve played well and I’m really pleased for the lads that we’ve won this game.”

Cove were on the front foot from the first whistle and looked to make an early breakthrough with Connor Scully firing over from 25 yards and Fraser Aird’s cross just evading Megginson, who was rushing into the six-yard box.

Rovers had a rare sight of goal in the 15th minute when Declan Byrne dispossessed Fraser Fyvie on the edge of the box, but his cutback for Smart Osadolor was wayward and when Will Graham did get a shot away, Scully was in position to block.

Cove took the lead in the 25th minute after a magnificent counter-attack.

Blair Yule won the ball midway inside his own half on the right flank and quickly fed Fyvie, he moved it on to Aird, who turned beyond Ross Clarke.

The former Rangers winger darted into the box and although his low shot was saved by goalie Daniel Potts, the rebound fell to MEGGINSON to score from six yards.

Jamie Masson Declan Glass, Scully and Aird all worked Potts before the break and in the second period the Albion stopper made two brilliant saves, beating away Aird’s well-struck volley from 12 yards and smothering Megginson’s close-range effort.

On 75 minutes, the second goal arrived when ROSS headed an Aird corner past Potts from six yards.

Four minutes later, MEGGINSON had his brace, jinking inside Sean Fagan and hammering the ball home from eight yards.

Hartley added: “You saw the hunger from the players to keep scoring and keep pressing and overall that made for a really good team performance.”