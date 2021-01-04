Paul Hartley wants Cove improvements after beating nine-man Peterhead

Paul Hartley said Cove Rangers have room for improvement after their 1-0 win over Peterhead.

Rory McAllister’s early goal was the only thing separating the two sides at the Balmoral Stadium, despite the Blue Toon going down to nine men.

Hartley was unhappy at his side’s profligacy in front of goal, as they failed to strengthen their hold on the game after Simon Ferry and Steven Boyd were sent off.

The victory does lift Cove back up to second in League One, after Falkirk and Montrose both dropped points, but Hartley was not happy with his side’s display.

Hartley said: “We’ve got to do better, especially in the second half. We were wasteful with our chances, we were anxious.

“We were in control of the game but at 1-0 there’s always a chance. We created enough opportunities but weren’t ruthless enough. We weren’t cool in front of goal.

“Football is all about winning but we can do things better. It’s not easy to play against 10 or nine, with two banks of four.

“They worked hard and were organised and there was always a chance with one of the set plays that they chucked in. We gave too many free-kicks away.”

McAllister flicked in Fraser Fyvie’s free-kick after two minutes to put the home side in front and Ferry was dismissed before the half-way stage of the first half.

Mitch Megginson had looked to break into the Peterhead half and Ferry scythed him down, with referee Peter Stuart quickly over to send the makeshift defender off.

Chances were wasted by McAllister and Jamie Masson to extend the lead before Boyd was dismissed early in the second, for dissent towards Stuart.

The hosts did not turn up the pressure greatly on Joshua Rae’s goal, despite having the majority of possession, and were made to endure some nervy moments when Alan Cook’s shot whistled past the near post.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally refused to criticise the referee’s performance, instead praising his side for how they rallied after losing two men.

McInally said: “The first sending off is a booking. It’s a professional foul. It spoiled the game for Cove to a certain extent. I’m too long on the tooth to be speaking about referees.

“I think Steven swore at him. That’s just not acceptable – he left us in a grim situation, that’s the last thing we needed. The first one was harsh but if he’s swore at him he deserves all he gets. There’s no excuses for that.

“It was an incredible shift, bearing in mind Jordon was one of the boys and I don’t know when he last played. We were both short of bodies – we only had two subs as Gary McKenzie wasn’t fit.

“It took me back to last year when we played Dunfermline with eight men. You think ‘how do you get through this?’ but our attitude and fitness were brilliant.