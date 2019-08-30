Hartley hopes the turnstiles keep clicking at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hopes the club can continue to build on their bumper attendances this term against Queen’s Park tomorrow.

The Spiders visit the Balmoral Stadium to take on a formidable Granite City side flying high at the summit of League Two on their first season in the SPFL.

Hartley’s men have scored 14 times in four league games and accumulated 10 points and, although they’ve conceded seven, their bountiful attacking talents have seen them through.

The promoted Highland League champions’ average attendance has swelled to more than 1,000 as a result of this guaranteed entertainment, and the grateful boss said: “You build that by winning and playing well.

“If you look at our attendances, we’re by far the highest attendance in the league and maybe even – outwith Falkirk – in League One.

“It’s not easy to get supporters when there are two teams in the city, but the fans have shown they’ll come out.

“If we keep playing well and getting more fans through the gate, that’ll help us.”

Queen’s Park are third in the division and undefeated, with only the hosts and Edinburgh City – who Cove beat 5-0 on the opening day – above them.

Hartley, pictured, reckons Mark Roberts’ team try to play good football – like the Granite City outfit – and this could make for another rip-roaring afternoon at the Balmoral.

After victory over Edinburgh, Cove’s never-dull games have finished 4-1, 4-4, 2-1, 3-2 and 2-1, with the latter their maiden away league win at Stirling Albion last week.

Of Queen’s Park, Hartley said: “They’ve started well. Defensively, they’ve been very strong and keep it tight.

“They’re a well-organised team, play a certain system with good young players and a lot of energy about them.

“It’ll be another difficult match for us, we know that. We’ll need to really be on it tomorrow to get the result, but we’re playing with confidence and want to continue our good form.

“If we keep working hard, hopefully we’ll get a result.”

He added: “They’re a footballing team. Every time I’ve seen them this season they’ve had good technical players.

“It’ll be another good match – our games so far have all been entertaining, so I’m expecting the same again.

“It’ll be pretty open, knowing how they play. That’ll suit us if we make sure we’re nice and tight at the back.

“We’re still a work in progress and there’s a lot to be done.”

Hartley expects to have his full complement of stars available for the Queen’s Park visit, saying: “We’ve got one or two niggling injuries, hopefully that’ll clear up.”