Hartley happier with Cove Rangers despite defeat that narrows gap at League Two summit

Despite defeat to Edinburgh City, Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was pleased with his players.

The League Two leaders lost 2-1 to their closest rivals at Ainslie Park and saw their advantage at the summit cut to two points.

However, following a 6-1 reverse against Annan Athletic at Galabank a week earlier, the performance and reaction from Cove was more like what gaffer Hartley expects.

Defeat to Edinburgh was just Cove’s third in 15 league games with their points return of 34 making it a fine start to their debut SPFL campaign.

Hartley said: “Their goalkeeper made some terrific saves and we were done by two set-pieces which we didn’t defend well – that’s what cost us.

“Overall I’m pleased with the players. I knew I’d get a reaction from them after last week’s defeat, they always give you that.

“Their attitude was first class and it’s important that you bounce back from disappointment.

“We’ve got ourselves into a nice position but we’re in this for the long haul. It’s a tough league and there are no easy games.”

Cove haven’t had their problems to seek on the injury front in recent weeks.

But captain Mitch Megginson, Fraser Fyvie, Alan Redford and Ryan Strachan all returned from injury to face Edinburgh.

However, the Highland League champions were without Daniel Higgins and Harry Milne due to hamstring problems and Declan Glass was suspended.

After a bright start by the men from Aberdeen, Edinburgh took the lead in the ninth minute.

Craig Thomson delivered a free-kick which was headed beyond Stuart McKenzie by Liam Henderson.

On the half hour the home side doubled their advantage with Thomson again crossing and Henderson once more applying the finishing touch with his head.

However, Cove pulled a goal back just three minutes later with Martin Scott’s overhead kick finding the net after set-up work by Blair Yule.

With the score at 2-1 Edinburgh keeper Aidan McAdams was required to make a number of fine saves.

The stopper tipped a Scott Ross header on to the bar and made another fine stop late on to prevent Scott scoring with a headed effort.

Ross and Jamie Masson also had second-half attempts that were just off target.

Cove will look to return to winning ways on Saturday when they tackle Stenhousemuir at the Balmoral Stadium.