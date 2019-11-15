Hartley glad Cove Rangers’ pitch will be able to weather cold

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hopes they reap the rewards of the club’s artificial surface over the winter months.

The 4G surface at the Balmoral Stadium will give the League 2 leaders access to regular training facilities and put them at an advantage when it comes to getting games played in the freezing conditions.

Hartley is aware some part-time clubs struggle for training pitches at this time of year and how fortunate the club will be to continue their work relatively unimpeded.

He said: “We have a big advantage because of our facility – we’re really fortunate compared to other clubs, who do not have full-sized pitches or only bits of a pitch.

“We can always train and have games on without any problems. Some of other clubs may have issues and we’re fortunate in that respect.”

Cove take on bottom side Brechin City at home tomorrow, with a five-point gap to second-placed Edinburgh City.

Last weekend’s 1-0 win over Stirling Albion, courtesy of a late Mitch Megginson penalty, opened up the gap at the top to five points, after Edinburgh City were held at home to Elgin City.

The league’s top two sides are due to meet again in the capital next month, with Cove already beating them 5-0 on the opening day of the season.

The Aberdeen side hold a decent advantage at the top of the table but Hartley has warned against any easing off from his players.

He added: “I keep saying to the players that we can only concentrate on our own results.

“We need to keep picking up points and being consistent – take care of our own business.

“The players have been very good in that respect. They deserve credit for the way they have worked and gone about their business.

“We’ve put demands on them. We expect players to work hard – any work they do has to be at 100 per cent.

“There’s changes we’ve made since we came into the job; we’ve brought staff in, we’ve brought new people in, we’ve done video analysis and got a fitness coach.

“But everything we have asked of the players, they have done.”

The Highland League champions will be without Ryan Strachan, Matty Smith and Chris Antoniazzi for tomorrow’s game.

Strachan is still making his way back from an achilles injury, while Antoniazzi broke a bone in his foot playing for Aberdeen reserves against St Johnstone reserves last month.

Hartley added: “Chris will be out for a couple of months.

“Ryan’s progress has been slow – he’s done a bit of work the last few sessions with the physio and hopefully we’ll see where we are (with him) over the next couple of weeks.”

Brechin have lost their last three games, against Annan, Queen’s Park and Edinburgh City, and have just two wins from their opening 12 games.

They were beaten 4-2 by Cove in the reverse fixture at Glebe Park in September.

Hartley said: “People might see it as it being top-versus-bottom and it being an easy game but that won’t be the case. We won’t underestimate them.”