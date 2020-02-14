Harry Milne: Cove Rangers have earned the right to be League 2 leaders

Harry Milne insists Cove Rangers have proven they deserve to be League 2 leaders.

Since their 5-0 win over tomorrow’s opponents Edinburgh City on the opening day of the season, the SPFL’s newest side have been top of the pile.

They welcome Edinburgh back to the Balmoral Stadium with just three points between the two clubs at the league summit.

Their relentless form has seen a 14-point gap open up between the top two and the rest of the league, making it a two-horse race for the title.

Tomorrow’s game may not be decisive in the outcome of the championship but Milne appreciates work his side have put in to get to the top.

Milne said: “We won’t put that much pressure on ourselves, that it’s do-or-die. But we know it’s a big game.

“The quality that we’ve shown in games over that period, shows we deserve to be where we are. They’re a really good team but if we prepare the right way, play the way we can up here, we’re confident of getting a result.

“We’re up a level from last year and it’s shown if we’ve dropped our standards, even for a half, we get punished. That’s been proven in games this year.

“I don’t think they expected us to come out the traps like they did. Everything seemed to go right for us. It’s not going to be quite like that on Saturday but we’re confident if we put in a similar performance, we can get a good result.”

Cove’s defensive record at the Balmoral Stadium has been hugely impressive this season, with just four goals conceded in the league on home soil.

They have a 100 per cent record in those games, a record Milne and company will work hard to defend.

He added: “Ever since we’ve moved into this ground, whatever level we’re playing at, it’s been a similar record. It’s something we’re proud of.

“There’s been injuries – (Ryan) Strachan and (Dan) Higgins have been out – but there’s competition for places there.

“Anyone that comes into the backline has got the quality to play there, so it doesn’t really matter who plays.”

Strachan has come back into the side and picked up his partnership with Scott Ross, while Blair Yule has been ever-present in the line-up since the first day of the season.

Milne said: “You see the quality and composure Ryan has got with the ball at his feet, which is unusual for a centre-half to have. To have him back and more people to choose from can only make it better.

“I think at the start of Blair’s career he started at right-back. It might have been John Sheran that pushed him further forward. He’s been superb for us all season.

“At the start of the season he maybe would have preferred to stay in centre midfield but he’s been asked to do a job at right-back and he’s been superb.

“He’s a really fit guy – he can start shelling balls around and never pulls a muscle. It shows the preparation and dedication to being fit. He’s a top pro.”