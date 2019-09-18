Hard work is showing – Hartley

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley has been pleased to see their hard work in training paying off.

The Granite City outfit have started their debut season in the SPFL with five wins and a draw from their opening six League Two fixtures.

Cove’s latest victory was Saturday’s 4-2 success against Brechin City at Glebe Park.

Some of the free-flowing football on show from the Highland League champions was terrific.

Gaffer Hartley says displays like Saturday’s are the culmination of hard work in training.

He said: “It’s what we practise in training and it’s evident in the games.

“We work on certain situations and the opposition we’ll be up against.

“We felt we needed a lot of width in the game against Brechin because of the size of the pitch.

“Some of our play was magnificent and we could have scored more.

“It comes down to what we work on in training – pass and move, combination play and then using your imagination in the final third.”

Another feature of Cove’s play has been some special set-pieces crafted on the training ground.

Hartley added: “It’s about how we work and the standards we set at the club.

“A big part of our game is set-plays and we make sure everyone knows their jobs at set-plays.”

Hartley is also hoping defender Ryan Strachan won’t be out for too long after coming off midway through the first half against Brechin with a groin problem.

He said: “Ryan took a knock and felt his groin on Saturday and we’ll see how he is.

“He may have caught it early enough that it’s not too serious, but we have other players that can come in for him.”