Cove Rangers’ Higgins feels decision to take part-time plunge has been vindicated

Daniel Higgins feels he is continuing to improve with Cove Rangers this season.

Having been a full-time player with Dundee and Kilmarnock the defender took the plunge into part-time football with Cove in the summer.

Higgins has enjoyed his time at the Balmoral Stadium working under manager Paul Hartley.

The 21-year-old feels he is continuing to improve with each game he plays for the League Two leaders.

He said: “I feel I am improving this season. When I joined it was about getting back playing again and getting that confidence.

“I’ve settled in and with each game I feel more relaxed and feel like I’m getting better.

“It’s good playing with Scott Ross, Harry Milne and Blair Yule in defence and the way we play makes it enjoyable.

“For defenders the clean sheets are the most important thing and I want to get more of them.”

Higgins made his 18th appearance for Cove in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Stirling Albion at the Balmoral Stadium.

Captain Mitch Megginson’s late penalty made it six home league wins out of six for the Granite City side.

Higgins hopes that strong record can be maintained and added: “We all stayed calm when it was 0-0 and we needed to because it would have been easy to throw bodies forward to try to win it.

“But it was important we were disciplined and didn’t lose a goal.

“When they did have a chance Stuart McKenzie made a great save and then we were delighted to get the penalty and Mitch slotted it away.

“You can always rely on him when he steps up for penalties.

“It was important because it keeps up our momentum at home. It’s a difficult place for visiting teams to come.

“They try to sit off, but we work hard to break them down.

“Before the Albion Rovers game (3-0 win on October 29) it felt like we hadn’t played at home for ages.

“The boys love playing at home because the pitch suits us and we can play the way we want to.

“It will be good to be at home to Brechin on Saturday and hopefully we can keep it going and get another win.

“The boys are really confident at home. On the big pitch we can move teams around and have more space to work in.

“When teams sit in it’s about not getting frustrated. Sometimes you have to stay patient and grind teams down like we did on Saturday.”

Edinburgh City’s 1-1 draw with Elgin at the weekend means Cove have a five-point lead at the top of League Two.

Higgins said: “Results went our way at the weekend, but we don’t focus on other teams.

“If you do that you take your mind off yourselves and slip up.

“It’s a hard league and everyone wants to beat us because we are top of the league, so every week is a challenge.”