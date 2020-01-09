Show Links
Grant Campbell seals permanent move from Cove Rangers to Fraserburgh

by Ryan Cryle
09/01/2020, 4:20 pm
Grant Campbell, left.
Grant Campbell has made his move from Cove Rangers to Fraserburgh permanent.

Campbell, 29, was farmed out on loan by the League Two side in the summer, having recovered from a serious knee injury.

Both clubs announced the permanent deal on social media:

