Grant Campbell seals permanent move from Cove Rangers to Fraserburgh

Grant Campbell has made his move from Cove Rangers to Fraserburgh permanent.

Campbell, 29, was farmed out on loan by the League Two side in the summer, having recovered from a serious knee injury.

Both clubs announced the permanent deal on social media:

Cove Rangers can this afternoon confirm the transfer of defender Grant Campbell to Highland League side Fraserburgh FC Everyone at Cove Rangers thank Grant for his service with the club and wish him all the best during his time at Bellslea Park ➡️ https://t.co/ZgCk2CdxWf pic.twitter.com/6DLKX0XB0V — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 9, 2020