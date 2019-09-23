Fyvie signing and Elgin win lift Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was delighted to come through their toughest game of the season against Elgin City and to sign Fraser Fyvie until the end of the season.

The Granite City side won 2-0 at Borough Briggs on Saturday to make it six wins out of seven in League Two this term.

Cove were also boosted before the match by the news that midfielder Fyvie – who joined last month – had extended his contract from January until the end of the season.

Skipper Mitch Megginson put the Highland League champions ahead after three minutes and Chris Antoniazzi’s goal four minutes from time secured the points.

Reflecting on the result, Balmoral Stadium boss Hartley said: “It was a very strong, good performance and I felt we deserved to win.

“It was a really good, solid defensive performance from the team. We took our chances, which you have to do, we had some more chances and it could have been more.

“But overall I’m really pleased with a clean sheet and three points away from home, that was our toughest game so far.

“It’s very good to come through that. The players stood up to the task and performed well.

“We knew we had to deal with Elgin’s strengths and then we exploited their weaknesses and scored two really good goals.”

Megginson bagged his eighth goal of the season against Elgin and Hartley added: “We know Mitch is proven at this level. It’s important we can’t just rely on him.

“But we know his qualities and what he contributes to the team.

“I’m really pleased for him because it was a good goal and he showed good composure to go round the keeper, then Chris gets a good goal in the last few minutes.”

Hartley believes securing former Aberdeen, Wigan, Hibernian and Dundee United midfielder Fyvie until the end of the season shows Cove’s intent.

He said: “I’m really pleased with that. It’s a good signing for us and shows the intent of the club to keep our best players for as long as we can.

“Of course Fraser could play at a higher level so for us to have him is a great boost for the club and the players around him.”

On his new deal, Fyvie added: “I’m grateful to the manager and Cove Rangers for offering me the chance to stay at the club for a bit longer.

”I really couldn’t be happier because I’m loving playing football again and I’m in a squad that contains a lot of my mates.

”The great team spirit at Cove made agreeing to sign the contract extension an easy decision to make.”