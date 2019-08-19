Fyvie feeling free again as well-travelled midfielder joins Cove

Fraser Fyvie says Cove Rangers’ last-gasp 3-2 win over Cowdenbeath was the first time “in years” he’s felt “free” on a football pitch.

The former Aberdeen, Wigan, Hibernian and Dundee United midfielder has joined the League 2 newcomers on a short-term deal as the 26-year-old tries to reinvigorate his career.

Boss Paul Hartley threw Fyvie straight into his starting line-up at the Balmoral Stadium.

The Scottish and FA Cup winner produced a classy display, considering his last competitive action was in early April for the Tangerines.

Fyvie said: “I just need to play games. The last time I played a competitive game would’ve been April at United.

“For the first time in years on the pitch I felt like I was free and enjoying myself.

“I’ve obviously had two ACL repairs and I don’t know if a lot of boys would carry on with that, but they feel great.

“That’s thanks to the physio and doctors at United.”

Of Fyvie’s injuries over the years, the two serious knee injuries – at Aberdeen in 2010, while playing alongside Hartley in the Dons midfield, and United in 2017 – have been the worst, and now he’s looking to get back to his best surrounded by close friends.

He said: “I know everybody at the club. Everybody in the dressing room are boys I’ve played with since I was young.

“There’s nothing better than playing with your mates.

“I know the chairman well because his son used to play with us.

“It’s a really well-run club with a good feel about it. They want to do more and the foundations are here to do that.

“When I played with Paul at Aberdeen I always had a good relationship with him and it’s worked out for everybody.”

The Granite City native’s debut ended up being a happy one, with United loanee Declan Glass scoring yet another screamer – his second goal of the game – in the final moments to seal a home win.

Cove had been 2-0 up before the Blue Brazil fought back to 2-2, but Glass’s goal means they are top of League 2 on seven points from three games.

Fyvie was effusive in his praise for 19-year-old Glass.

He said: “When I was at United with him he did that in training every day. He should be playing Scottish Championship or Premiership already, but he’s come here and got his head down.”

Cove’s opener came on 17 minutes as Jamie Masson cut in off the left, sitting down defender Hamilton with a feint and lashing low into the far corner past Kevin Dabrowski.

The home side had started well, but on 32 minutes, skipper Mitch Megginson was forced off with a dead leg.

It was 2-0 on 62 minutes and the goal was sensational. Glass, played down the right flank by Connor Scully, looked like he’d missed the chance to put the ball in the box with an errant touch.

He was outside the area and his back was to goal, but he turned and thundered the ball right-footed into the far top corner from a ridiculously tight angle.

Cowden won a penalty on 67 minutes after Archie Thomas was floored by Scully in the area and Fraser Mullen made no mistake.

Cowdenbeath had an equaliser on 78 minutes, David Cox capitalising on a spell of pressure.

It looked like time would run out for Cove to find a winner.

However, Glass produced another moment of wonder with the last kick of the ball, sending a left-foot howitzer into the top right corner.