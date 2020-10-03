Full-time ambition has Broque Watson buying in to Cove Rangers’ long-term plan

Broque Watson wants to fulfil his full-time ambition with Cove Rangers.

The former Motherwell and Celtic youngster was on a full-time deal until last year, when he was released by the Hoops, and had designs on returning to the professional game at the end of last season while he was with Annan Athletic.

However, a January move to Cove Rangers and their ambition to become the second professional club in Aberdeen persuaded him the Balmoral Stadium was going to be the best place to fulfil that desire.

Cove are preparing for their first season in League One – their opener is against East Fife on October 17 – after back-to-back promotions. Watson has talked up the quality within the club’s ranks as capable of challenging for a hat-trick and bringing forward full-time status.

He said: “For me personally, we’ve got to go for the league. We’ve got the ability and we’re more than capable. It’s definitely promotion for me and getting to the Championship, then hopefully the club goes full-time.

“It’s another reason I came to the club, the ambition it has to go full-time. It certainly attracted me here.

“I’ve been full-time all my life until last season. I was looking to go back full-time at the end of the season, but Cove made a bid for me and I was just happy to come to the club. It was a no-brainer when I spoke to the gaffer and Youngy (Gordon Young, assistant).

“I played seven games before lockdown. I’ve loved every minute here – it’s a well-run club and it’s really professional. The gaffer has been brilliant with me and so has Youngy, his assistant. Everything has gone well and I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Cove will get the rewards for last season’s work before this afternoon’s friendly with Banks o’ Dee, as they will be presented with the League Two title and their winners’ medals.

Watson has acted as an unofficial marketer for the champions this summer, with the arrival of his old Motherwell colleagues Adam Livingstone and Jamie Semple. Both players reached out to him for advice on joining the club when interest arose.

It has strengthened the Motherwell core at the club, with Gordon Young an ex-youth coach at Fir Park and defender Tom Leighton another graduate of the club’s academy.

Watson added: “Adam Livingstone and Jamie Semple, we’re all friends off the pitch from our Motherwell days. As soon as they text me it was a no-brainer – it was just positive things about the club, because it is genuinely that good a club.

“We’ve got a car school (for coming up the road), but obviously the rules have changed again. We’ve known each other for a while. The boys are all together – we’re all one team and get on really well.”

Watson is itching for the season to get going, with Cove starting their competitive season at home to Hibernian in the Betfred Cup next weekend.

It has been a long summer away for most footballers and Watson is no different.

He said: “All you can really do is run – that gets a bit boring, so you have to change things up sometimes. I played tennis with my brother and was just keeping myself ticking over.

“It was just to change things up a bit. We both picked up a racket – I was doing those 5 and 10ks and there’s only so much running you can do before it gets boring. Once we found out the fixtures and when we were getting back to football, it motivates you to get going.

“It’s certainly one of the hardest pre-seasons I’ve had, but it’s good. You can see all the fitness in the boys and it’s about getting minutes under you belt.”