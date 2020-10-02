Fraser Fyvie the only injury concern for Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley ahead of new season

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley only has injury concerns over Fraser Fyvie heading into the new season.

Fyvie came off after 15 minutes of the 1-1 draw with Dundee last weekend after picking up a knee injury, sustained in a heavy collision with Dark Blues midfielder Fin Robertson.

Hartley estimates Fyvie will be out for a couple of weeks but to date, he is their only concern ahead of the new league season.

Rory McAllister sat out Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Fraserburgh as a precaution, after a hamstring issue against Dundee, while Seb Ross is also due to return to training.

Cove have their Betfred Cup opener against Hibernian next weekend, with their first League One fixture against East Fife at the Balmoral Stadium on October 17.

Hartley said: “We’ve always looked at the East Fife game as the main one for us. The Betfred is great but we’ve looked at the seven games before that to get us up to speed.

“You’re going to face that throughout the season. Boys have not played a lot of football for a period of time, so you just try and get through pre-season without any injuries.

“We’ve been OK so far, with just a few niggles and knocks, so long may that continue.”

The Aberdeen outfit play their final pre-season game tomorrow at home to Banks o’Dee, in which the players will receive their League Two winners’ medals – and the trophy – prior to the game.

With the 2019-20 campaign being ended by way of an SPFL vote, Cove have yet to receive the honours for winning League Two at their first attempt.

Hartley added: “Obviously we can’t celebrate and we’ve not been able to celebrate but hopefully in due course we can, because the players deserve it. They were fantastic last season, so they’ll get their medals which they deserve.”