Fraser Fyvie stays calm amid an unusual Cove Rangers winless streak

Fraser Fyvie believes there is no need to panic for Cove Rangers after three games without a win.

The 2-1 defeat to Montrose on Saturday comes on the back of a draw at Airdrieonians and a loss at Falkirk, with Fyvie adding that Cove may need to adapt their style now they are in League One.

They started the season in fine form, with four straight wins out of the blocks, but have seen their progress checked of late.

Two of these three games have come against full-time opposition and Montrose are an established third-tier side.

The competitive nature of the league has been highlighted in recent weeks and Fyvie is more than confident in the quality of the Cove dressing room to come good.

Fyvie said: “The level has gone up compared to last year and you expect that. It’s something we need to adapt to and I’m sure we will. I believe in the squad – there’s no fall-outs or any panic.

“It’s three games; we’ve been on a good run and any team can beat each other, so let’s see where we are at the end of the season.

“We respect every team we play in this league and maybe we need to adapt a little bit. We’ll review it during the week and maybe have a discussion about it.

“The leagues below, no disrespect, the standard is not great, where the club has come from. You’ve got full-time clubs and some players who could maybe play full-time, but have got decent jobs. You saw that with Montrose.”

Cove controlled much of the first period against Montrose, but it was in the second half where they were pegged back, with the Gable Endies scoring twice in less than 10 minutes.

They also let a lead slip at Airdrieonians, having led at half-time, which is something the Cove midfielder thinks they will address.

Fyvie added: “That’s no win in three, so we’ll have to pick ourselves up and dust ourselves down. It’s an unforgiving league, as you can see in the table and results. Any team can beat any team.

“It’s a lot higher level than League 2 and we’ve lost our home record as well.

“It’s important to maybe review in the second half over the last few weeks and go from there.

“I would say last week and this week in the second half, we’ve let ourselves down a wee bit. It’s an easy thing to address and the manager has spoken about it; we can’t just go out and expect to play nice football.”