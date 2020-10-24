Fraser Fyvie close to making Cove Rangers return, says manager Paul Hartley ahead of Peterhead visit

Paul Hartley hopes Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie is not far away from making his return from injury.

Fyvie picked up a knee injury in Cove’s pre-season friendly with Dundee at Dens Park at the end of last month and has yet to feature in any of the club’s three competitive fixtures.

Hartley is not pushing the former Aberdeen, Hibernian and Dundee United man to make his return, given they are still in the early stages of the season.

He said: “He’s still feeling a niggle in his medial (ligament). He’s doing all the running, so hopefully he’s not too far away. He’s putting the work in.

“He’s had injuries over the past few years, so he’s tough mentally. With any player, you know your own body, what’s right and what’s wrong.

“With Fraser it was unfortunate – he didn’t think it was too bad. The key thing is kicking the ball and he’s such a key player for us.

“Players have been without football for so long. You’re going to get people getting injured, picking up muscle injuries. If they miss a couple of games that’s fine, it’s more about long-term.”

Cove have no other injury concerns ahead of the trip to Balmoor. Ryan Strachan overcame a hamstring tweak to play all 90 minutes in the win over East Fife last weekend, while Seb Ross and Rory McAllister came on as substitutes after suffering pre-season knocks.

Peterhead started the campaign with a defeat at Airdrieonians and this afternoon’s game will be their first home league fixture. It will also see five ex-Blue Toon players make their return to Balmoor – Strachan, McAllister, Leighton McIntosh, Jordon Brown and Scott Ross.

Hartley gives credit to the Peterhead board and manager Jim McInally for their working relationship, given his tenure as manager dates back to October 2011.

“He’s the longest-serving manager in Scottish football – you don’t find that too often,” Hartley said. “It’s testament to him and his board that they’ve got a good understanding with each other.

“I’ve got a good working relationship with our chairman and that’s key, that you understand each other. There’s times when it won’t go so well, but if you’ve got an understanding of that and you’re trying to do the right things, it helps.”

Victory for Cove would make it two wins out of two in League One, after their 3-1 win over Darren Young’s side.

Hartley said: “It would be a great start, but we know every game is tough. Peterhead were right in the game at Airdrie and shaded the first half.

“Any game in this league is tough and we need to be at our best to get a result. We’re playing with a lot of confidence and feel we’ve started well, even the Betfred games.

“Hopefully we can go in and get a good result, but we have to earn it. We know Peterhead are a good outfit – they know this league better than anybody.”

The two sides met each other in the Betfred Cup at the start of last season, with Peterhead beating a depleted Cove side 2-1 at Balmoor.