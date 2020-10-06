Fraser Fyvie believes Cove Rangers will provide Hibs with a stern test

Fraser Fyvie reckons Cove Rangers can give Hibs a run for their money in their glamour League Cup opener.

The Easter Road outfit visit the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday for the Group B clash which is being shown live on Premier Sports.

Although Cove won’t be fancied by many to cause an upset Fyvie believes across the 90 minutes they can compete and make it a difficult afternoon for Jack Ross’ side.

The former Aberdeen, Wigan, Hibs and Dundee United midfielder said: “I think we can compete. The boys showed last season when they played Dundee (0-0 draw) and Inverness (3-2 defeat) that they could compete.

“We played Dundee in pre-season and competed well and there’s no doubt in my mind that we have players who could compete at a higher level if they wanted to.

“Whether they’ve got good jobs or generally just enjoy playing for the club that’s why they’re here.”

Fyvie is eager to play some part against the club he helped to Scottish Cup glory in 2016 and the Championship a year later.

He suffered a minor knee injury in a pre-season friendly against Dundee 10 days ago, but is hopeful of recovering in time for Saturday.

However, the 27-year-old knows even if he is fit there’s no guarantee of playing with increased competition in Cove’s midfield this season as a result of Jamie Semple and Seb Ross being signed this summer.

Fyvie added: “We’ll see how the knee progresses over the next few days, I’ll have to play it by ear and see how it goes.

“Of course I’m hoping I’m able to play a part. You want to play in every game regardless of who it is against.

“Competition is always good and if you’re starting in the team it’s nice to know somebody is behind you pushing you all the way.

“It means you have to enhance your own performance and make sure you are performing well.

“It’s healthy because if you know you’re starting every week you can get complacent so I think it’s good the manager and club have gone out and added to the squad which has increased the competition for places.”

Saturday will be a landmark day for Cove with Premiership opposition visiting and a game at the Balmoral Stadium being screened live for the first time.

Fyvie said: “It’s good for the club. Obviously it would have been great if fans were allowed in but sadly that’s not the case.

“It’s on TV at least, it’s one that all the boys are looking forward to and it’s great having them at home.

“It will be a good challenge for us. I’m not sure if they’ll rest a few boys and play some that haven’t been involved as much.

“I’d imagine they do that because that tends to be what happens with the League Cup is used by for these teams.

“It’s probably the same for us to an extent because everyone has had six months off so everyone is needing games.

“So we can get that in the group stage and the league is the main thing for us this season.”