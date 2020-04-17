Former X Factor contestant Wagner pays tribute to League 2 champions Cove Rangers

X Factor contestant Wagner has paid tribute to Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers for winning League 2 in their maiden season in the SPFL.
The Brazilian’s message to Cove duo Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown was shared online on the club’s social media accounts.
Cove were crowned League 2 champions on Wednesday after Dundee belatedly backed an SPFL resolution to end the Championship, League 1 and League 2 seasons.
Hartley’s men were 13 points clear at the top of League 2 with eight games remaining before Scottish football was suspended last month due to the coronavirus crisis.
🏆🎵 we received a special message this morning from @wagnermusic
Ryan Strachan & @JordonBrown28 here’s one to start your weekend 🕺🏻
Thanks to Raymond Leiper for providing us with this!#COYC pic.twitter.com/g44vqRzLI3
— Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) April 17, 2020