Former Dundee, Wrexham and Peterhead forward Leighton McIntosh signs for Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers have announced the signing of 27-year-old attacker Leighton McIntosh ahead of their League One campaign.

The former Dundee and Peterhead player was at both Blyth Spartans and Wrexham during the 2019/20 season.

Cove boss Paul Hartley was the 6ft 1in Dundonian’s manager at Dens Park and said: “I’m delighted Leighton has joined us, he’s a great addition to our squad.

“I obviously know him from our time at Dundee and he has since gained excellent experience of playing in – and scoring goals in – every SPFL division.

“Leighton is a versatile player, he’s capable of playing wide or as an out and out striker, which gives us added competition in a variety of positions.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Leighton again once we are given the all clear to resume training.”

McIntosh has also turned out for Montrose, Icelandic side UMF Selfoss, Arbroath and Airdrie.