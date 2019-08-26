First League Two win on road delights Cove Rangers manager Hartley

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley was delighted for his players after they picked up their first away league win of the season against Stirling Albion.

Both Fraser Fyvie and Matty Smith opened their accounts for the League 2 leaders at Forthbank before bottom side Albion gave the high-flying visitors a nervy finish thanks to Josh Peters’ fine strike.

The result maintained the Granite City side’s position at the top – and ensured they remain unbeaten since making the step up to the SPFL as winners of last season’s pyramid play-off.

However, the manager played down any talk of a title challenge, despite Cove being tipped as the bookmakers’ favourites to go up again.

Hartley said: “I am delighted for the players getting the first away win.

“I know Stirling are a better team than they have shown so far this season.

“They have some dangerous players and we knew being away from home was going to be difficult.

“But we were so much better and in control for about 65 minutes and just had a wee wobble.

“There was a spell towards the end where it didn’t go so well but overall we deserved to win.

“We said to the players at half-time that they couldn’t get complacent.

“It was really important to keep moving the ball and we did that when we got the goal after half-time from Matty.

“We played some great stuff for the first hour of the game until we had to change the shape of the team.

“It’s a great away win and it’s our first on the road so we are really pleased. I won’t be getting carried away and I keep stressing to the players that it’s a long season.

“There are 32 games to go but we’ve had a solid start and long may that continue.”

Hartley singled out his goalscorers for praise and was delighted to see goals coming from all over the pitch.

The manager admitted that on another day, his side could have won more convincingly.

He said: “I am really pleased with Fraser Fyvie. I thought he was different class.

“He was head and shoulders above everyone else in terms of the composure he showed.

“Mitch (Megginson) had a couple of chances and on another day he would have scored a couple of goals and it was great for Matty to get a goal too.

“Everyone is chipping in and that is really important.”

However, Hartley was frustrated by Stirling’s late strike and warned his players they must tighten up at the back.

He added: “I would have liked a clean sheet and I keep saying that. I keep stressing that but we just couldn’t get it.

“The players have to start doing that. It’s not going to be the case where we dominate games every week so we have to learn how to keep clean sheets.”

Next up for Cove is a home game against Queen’s Park, who have also started the season in form.