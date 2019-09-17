Fine time with Fyvie savoured by Scully

Cove Rangers’ Connor Scully says it’s a joy to play alongside Fraser Fyvie.

Scully and the former Don lined up in central midfield together on Saturday as the Granite City side beat Brechin City 4-2 at Glebe Park.

In a fine display from Paul Hartley’s men, Fyvie was one of the standout performers.

The midfielder, who also featured for Wigan, Hibs and Dundee United as well as Aberdeen, is signed with Cove until January.

And Scully loves playing alongside the 26-year-old and trying to learn from him.

He said: “It’s a joy to watch the forward players as well as Fraser Fyvie, who was playing in beside me.

“He should be playing at a higher level and it’s a joy to watch them play.

“I think I can learn from Fraser because of where he’s played – he’s been at the highest level.

“But he’s enjoying it here, which is important for him and good for us.

“He’s a classy player, very good on the ball and it’s great to play alongside him.”

At the weekend, Cove could have scored more than four at Glebe Park against the struggling Hedgemen.

Scully felt the work the Highland League champions put in at training twice a week came to the fore as they produced a performance full of free-flowing combination play.

He said: “I thought we controlled the ball well and we’ve been working a lot in training on combination play. I thought at times we were a joy to watch – I was sitting deeper in midfield and enjoying watching the forward players.

“We could have scored 10 goals with the chances we had.

“We gave away two sloppy goals, but overall we played really well.

“Losing the two goals we did is not like us.

“That’s the only disappointment really.

“We could have scored more and we had some great build-up play going forward.

“The gaffer and assistant Gordon Young have been working a lot with us on combination play and I think it paid off on Saturday.

“Some of the goals were amazing and it was great to get another three points.”

After six games, Cove sit top of League Two in their debut SPFL season, having taken 16 points out of a possible 18.

Scully is thrilled with the start the Balmoral Stadium outfit have made to life in the Scottish League and wants it to continue in the week ahead.

He said: “It is good to still be unbeaten in the league – but we have only played six games this season.

“We take it one game at a time and there are still another 30 to go.

“We would have bitten your hand off for this start to the season and we want to keep it going.”