Paul Hartley: Cove Rangers’ seven-goal salvo at Stirling was no ‘fluke’

Paul Hartley insists Cove Rangers’ stunning seven goal-salvo against Stirling Albion was no fluke.

The Aberdeen side extended their lead at the top of League Two to 13 points after routing the shell-shocked Binos 7-1 at Forthbank.

In a sensational display seven of Cove’s eight shots on target found the net.

Balmoral Stadium manager Hartley was pleased with how clinical his side were.

Mitch Megginson and Jamie Masson bagged braces with Fraser Fyvie, Harry Milne and Jordon Brown also on target.

The link-up play and understanding between Megginson, Masson and Broque Watson also stood out.

And Hartley says much of what Cove have been working on in training this term came to fruition.

The former Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts and Scotland midfielder said: “The link-up between them was really good and you saw for Jamie’s second goal that one winger (Watson) crossed and the other came in at the back to score.

“It’s something we work on and this is not a fluke in terms of the performance because it’s how we train.

“We do a lot of positional attack stuff in training on how we want to hurt the opposition.

“We score seven goals and Saturday is another different game again, but I think the manner of the performance sent out a signal that we’re a very good team.”

Tuesday’s triumph was the biggest win of Cove’s debut season in the SPFL.

It eclipsed the 5-0 success against second-placed Edinburgh City on the opening day of the season at the Balmoral Stadium.

Hartley – who takes his team to Central Park to face Cowdenbeath on Saturday – believes his men could have been in the position to score five, six or seven more often this term, but haven’t taken their chances.

As a result the former Alloa, Dundee and Falkirk boss was pleased with how clinical his team were, even with a 5-0 lead at half-time.

He added: “It does please me and we’ve felt we could have been in positions like this 10 or 12 times this season in terms of our attacking play.

“We maybe haven’t killed teams off the way we should have.

“Coming in at half-time at 5-0 gives you that breathing space and we said to the players not to get loose and keep up the speed.

“We didn’t want to concede a goal, we wanted to keep a clean sheet.”