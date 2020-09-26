Fans and clubs to be hit in pocket by absence of crowds, says Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley

Paul Hartley feels both fans and football clubs will be hit in the pocket by the continued absence of crowds at stadiums.

The Cove Rangers boss will see his side take on Hibernian in a fortnight at what ordinarily could have been a packed Balmoral Stadium.

However, with the latest Scottish Government measures to curb Covid-19’s second wave, having spectators at the game looks increasingly unlikely as sport braces itself for an extended period without paying customers.

Hartley said: “I saw what Jim McInally had to say and I echo what he said, about no fans being allowed back in. I think clubs are going to struggle in general.

“A lot of fans have put money into clubs, out of good faith to try and help the club. They’re not going to be seeing a product on the park. In this current climate, people haven’t got money to go and spend, so I think we’re all worried. There’s a real concern with the clubs.

“We thought we might have got crowds in in October, but obviously there’s been a spike in cases. People’s health is most important. Our club is properly run, but like everybody else, we all need fans back at football. I want to see fans back in because I’ve watched a lot of the games and it’s not the same.”

Hartley takes Cove to Dundee today, after facing the Scottish Championship side at the Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday night. Paul McGowan scored the only goal of the game.

League Two champions Cove also face Fraserburgh on Tuesday night and Hartley has been pleased with what he has seen so far.

He added: “It was a tough game against a strong Dundee team. I was pleased with how we played and we had some good opportunities. But overall it’s a good workout. It’s only their second 45 in six months. We had two teams, but kept Stuart (McKenzie) and Strachs (Ryan Strachan) on to give them 90 minutes.

“If we can maybe bring one or two bodies in, we’ll try. Our squad is nearly there in my eyes. I’ve seen a lot of teams that are playing with a lot of trialists; we’ve got the majority of our squad together. If we can add one or two, we’ll try, but we’re not far off.”