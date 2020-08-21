Fan membership scheme and new club TV channel among Cove Rangers’ plans ahead of League One debut

Cove Rangers plan to launch a fan membership scheme to help supporters contribute to the club.

As part of a series of new initiatives, following their promotion to League One, Cove will start The CRFC 1922 Club, as well as beginning work on their own club television channel.

The scheme will fans discount on merchandise, priority tickets for games and other benefits, while cameras are currently being installed at the Balmoral Stadium to enable streaming of home games.

Cove chairman Keith Moorhouse felt the changes were necessary to reflect where the club now finds itself.

He said: “The planned changes are a fantastic reflection of the hard work of many people during the Covid-19 shut down. Football has been paused but the efforts to ensure our club continues to progress and is able to meet the demands of the modern game will be forever ongoing.

“It’s vital that we move with the times if we are to fulfil our long term ambitions. The plans we already have in place will bring us in line with what many of the top clubs in Scotland already do.

“When I spoke to our fans via a question and answer session at the start of the lock down I told them we were working on several exciting projects aimed at forging better links with them. The new website will certainly kick start that.”

Cove are due to play their first game of the season against Hibernian in the Betfred Cup, which will be screened live on Premier Sports on October 10. Their new league season begins a week later at home to East Fife.

A new ticketing system will also be in place to make purchasing and accessing the stadium simpler on matchdays.

Moorhouse added: “Having our own television channel is also crucial at this time, when we are still unsure about when fans will actually be allowed to attend matches. The fans membership scheme will allow us to reward our most loyal supporters for their backing.

“The ticketing system does away with the dated need to use paper and will streamline how we operate on match days.

“I’m confident our supporters will be delighted with what we have done and I can only thank everyone who worked tirelessly to make it all happen for their efforts.”