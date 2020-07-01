Family at the heart of Cove Rangers legend Alan Redford’s plans for the future

Family matters will play a big role in whether Alan Redford opts to continue his playing career.

The veteran defender left League Two champions Cove Rangers this year, after 10 successful years of service.

Discussions have taken place with other clubs but as yet, the 40-year-old has not decide whether he wishes to sign on for another season.

Being away from his four children on a Saturday regularly during his football career may tempt him to call time on his career. It is a decision he believes he will have to make in the coming weeks, with teams putting their plans together for next season.

Redford said: “If I’m not really motivated to go and train twice a week and play, it’s not the right thing for me or the club. I have to think a lot about what’s fair on my family as well.

“My two boys play football and over the last couple of years, it’s clashed with me going away on a Saturday and I’ve had to rely on other people because there’s two other children in my family. I’m sure my kids would probably prefer me to be there watching and I’d quite like to see more of them playing as well.

“It’s difficult going away every Saturday with four kids at home. It’s asking a lot of my wife, particularly when the distances have been long every other week. I’ve got to think about that.

“The thing I’ll probably miss most is getting up to a high level of fitness. Being around a football club allows you to do that. Everybody enjoys winning and being part of a successful Cove team, I’ll miss that. I’m a competitive person and that’s been my main form of competitive sport for a long time now.

“If I don’t end up carrying on with football, I can find something that’s less demanding and time consuming, that I can still get that competition from.”

The schoolteacher has reflected little on his time at Cove yet, which brought him four Highland League titles and promotion to the SPFL.

He added: “I suppose you don’t reflect on things until you stop doing them. It’s been such a busy time since football and things changed in everyone’s lives, I’ve not taken too much time to reflect that much on what’s gone before.

“The nice bits that have been put into the papers have allowed me to do that. It’s nice that my achievements were recognised and it’s been a great time at Cove, there’s no doubt about that. (There’s been) lots of success and lots of enjoyment, which is probably the most important thing.”

Redford was baffled by Cove only having one player in the SPFL’s League Two team of the season. In an online vote, only defender Dan Higgins made the cut, with no place for 24-goal striker and captain Mitch Megginson and Jamie Masson, who scored 15 goals from midfield.

He said: “How can Mitch not be in there, as the top goalscorer of the team that wins the league? Our best player throughout the season, along with Jamie Masson who was voted players’ player of the year, how can players who have contributed and done so well for the team that’s won the league not be involved?

“It’s a little bit comical really. All the stats will tell you Cove were the best team in the league and to have one player in is a bit laughable really.”